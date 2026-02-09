Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 'Felt Like Interacting With A Family Member,' Coimbatore Students Say After Meeting PM Modi | X @narendramodi

Coimbatore: During his unique annual program, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the significance of inspiration and discipline to students, as well as ways to leverage new technology for learning.

The Prime Minister advised the students to take discipline and inspiration hand in hand to grow, and also advised them not to become slaves to technology.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The students, from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for interacting with them and providing them with great insights.

"When a person is stressed, what is more important -- motivation or discipline?" Ananya Tolia asked.

"Both are important," the Prime Minister replied.

"If there is no discipline, then no matter how much motivated or inspired you are, it will not result in anything. Suppose a farmer is getting inspired by other farmers and their techniques; however, if he procrastinates, nothing will happen. There was inspiration but no discipline," he explained.

"Discipline is the key, inspiration only adds to it," PM Modi said, adding that if there is only inspiration and no discipline, then it becomes a "burden" and "leaves a feeling of hopelessness".

After interacting with the Prime Minister on the issue, Toila said, "This question was stuck with me for ages. Now, finally, I feel great and honoured to get clarity from a person whom I have looked up to."

Another student asked the Prime Minister about the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's time.

"With the rise of AI, should we fear it? Also, how can we use new technologies to build our future careers?" Aadhi Vikram asked PM Modi.

"In every era, whenever a new technology comes, it becomes a topic of discussion. This happens in every generation. We should not fear anything; we should not fear technology. We should make a resolute stance that we will not be slaves to it (technology); we are the ones who make decisions in our lives. However, some kids have become slaves to mobiles; if they don't get one, they do not eat. Some have become slaves to TV," the Prime Minister explained.

He further stated that AI could be used to learn new things. "Technology is a great teacher, embrace it," he added.

Students expressed their happiness after their interaction with the Prime Minister.

"It was a really great experience. I am overwhelmed," Sweta Banthia S. said.

S. Kaviyasri said, "It felt like interacting with a family member, rather than a Prime Minister."

PM Modi mentioned that apart from the studies, the students from Coimbatore are interested in startups, technology and AI, calling it "Yuva Bharat ki Yuva Soch (Young thinking of young India)."

"This will drive and give a boost to the pace of achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)