 Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Mental Health Welfare Cell For Medical Students
Rajasthan government will set up comprehensive well-being centres in every medical college and create a state-level mental health welfare cell. Each college will have a designated dean to monitor students' mental health. Administrative and academic systems will be strengthened to provide better psychological support for medical students, says Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Mental Health Welfare Cell For Medical Students | Representative Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will set up a comprehensive well-being centre in every medical college, along with the establishment of a state-level mental health welfare cell, an official statement said.

Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal issued the directions during the first meeting of the state-level task force constituted for the mental health and well-being of medical students.

He said that each medical college will also have a designated dean to specifically monitor and address students' mental health concerns, while administrative and academic systems will be strengthened to provide better psychological support.

