Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Mental Health Welfare Cell For Medical Students

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will set up a comprehensive well-being centre in every medical college, along with the establishment of a state-level mental health welfare cell, an official statement said.

Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal issued the directions during the first meeting of the state-level task force constituted for the mental health and well-being of medical students.

He said that each medical college will also have a designated dean to specifically monitor and address students' mental health concerns, while administrative and academic systems will be strengthened to provide better psychological support.

