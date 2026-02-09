'Today, I Want To Learn, Not Teach': PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: In the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to students in various cities of the country. Today he meet with Coimbatore student, shedding light once again on student well-being, self-assurance, and the importance of long-term thinking beyond exams.

Throughout the chat, the Prime Minister shared how to remain confident during exam preparation: maintain a regular routine and believe in oneself. The students were excited to see and speak with the Prime Minister live on air, and they mentioned how much this experience was both motivating and memorable.

He made a strong point in stating the importance of listening to young minds. Talking about education choices, PM Modi said, "Don’t treat education and art as two different routes. Find your different interests and reach out to professionals in the industry to learn more about how different sectors function in the real world." Talking about questions related to their future, the Prime Minister said that he is glad to see the number of youngsters interested in startups. However, he asked students to reach out to professionals in the industry before making important decisions.and understanding their aspirations when he said, "Today, I want to learn, not teach."

A recurring theme of the episode was the idea of Viksit Bharat 2047. PM Modi said he felt encouraged to see even Class 10 and 12 students thinking seriously about the country’s future. Drawing a comparison with Singapore, which he described as once being a small fishing village, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of adopting habits seen in developed nations. He urged students to practise simple civic responsibilities such as switching off vehicle engines at red lights, avoiding food wastage and using resources responsibly.

When asked whether discipline or inspiration is more important, PM Modi said the two should not be compared. Using the example of a farmer, he explained that inspiration alone cannot bring results unless it is supported by discipline and timely action.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi said, is as much a learning programme for him as it is for students, a platform where ideas are exchanged and dreams for India’s future take shape.