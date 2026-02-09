New Delhi: Bihar NEET Aspirant's Parents Protest At Jantar Mantar, Seek Justice After Daughter's Death | ANI

New Delhi: The parents of a Bihar NEET aspirant (who died in Patna last month), joined others in protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday, demanding justice.

Speaking to ANI, the father said they had been forced to come to the national capital because justice had not been served in Bihar.

"If we had received justice in Bihar, why would we have come to Delhi? I will keep fighting until my last breath to ensure justice for my daughter," the victim's father said.

The mother echoed his words, saying, "If we had received justice in Bihar, why would we have come to Delhi? I want justice for my daughter." According to the police, a NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case.

On January 31, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has urged the Central government to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

Last month, parents gathered outside the Patna hostel, alleging that the hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to resume their studies following the incident.

Patna Police had suspended two police officers in the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel. The suspended officers are the station house officer of Chitragupta Nagar police station, Roshni Kumari, and the additional station house officer of Kadamkuan police station, Hemant Jha.

The Patna Police had released a press statement providing this information. According to the statement, the suspension is due to delayed action and failure to collect intelligence in a timely manner. Senior officers of the Patna Police suspended both officers on these grounds.

"During the examination conducted by the FSL, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident. A DNA profile is being prepared from this sample," the press release read earlier.

The sample will be used to match the DNA of the arrested accused and the suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team to uncover further details.

