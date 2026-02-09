AP SET 2025: Application Closes Today At apset.net.in; Direct Link To Apply Here.

Andhra University will close the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) today, February 9, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test can do so directly through the AP SET 2025 official website, apset.net.in.

The last date to apply with a late fee of ₹2000 + registration fee is February 25, 2026 and the Last date with a Late fee of Rs. 5,000+Registration Fee is March 5th, 2026.

Candidates should note that Candidate Name, PG Hall Ticket, Date of Birth, Aadhaar Number, and Mobile Number, once submitted for the application form are non-editable after submission.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from March 19, 2026.

AP SET 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in

2. On the homepage, click on the AP SET 2025 registration link available.

3. A new page will open on your screen.

4. Candidates will now need to register themselves. A confirmation message will be displayed on the screen, and an email will be sent to your registered email address.

5. Next, click the “Proceed to Fill Online Application” button to continue with your application submission.

6. Candidates will now have to add their mobile number and Date of Birth. educational qualifications, to complete the online application process

5. Next, click on submit.

6. Download and print the application for future use.

AP SET 2025: Application Fee Details

Candidates should note that the application form processing fee must be paid online only using: Credit Card / Debit Card (RuPay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro) and Internet Banking (Convenience charges will apply in addition to the application fee).

No other payment mode is allowed. The Application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances