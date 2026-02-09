TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Registration To Begin Tomorrow at 11 AM; Check Steps Here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will open its registration window tomorrow, ie, 10th February, 2026, for the TS LAWCET 2026 (TG LAWCET 2026) and TS PGLCET 2026 (TG PGLCET 2026) on the official website https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

Candidates who want to join LLB, BA LLB, or LLM courses in Telanagna should apply before 1st March 2026. The TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exams will be conducted from 18 May 2026 in two shifts.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Application Important Dates

Candidates check out the important dates of the online applications:

Last Dates for Submission of Online Applications: 01 March 2026

Without Late Fee: 01 April 2026

With Late Fee of ₹500: 15 April 2026

With Late Fee of ₹1,000: 25 April 2026

With Late Fee of ₹2,000: 05 May 2026

With Late Fee of ₹4,000: 10 May 2026

With Late Fee of ₹10,000: 13 May 2026

Check Notification Here

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the important exam dates below:

TG LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC)

Date & Day: 18 May 2026 (Monday)

Time: 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM

TG LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC)

Date & Day: 18 May 2026 (Monday)

Time: 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM

TG PGLCET (LL.M.)

Date & Day: 18 May 2026 (Monday)

Time: 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for TG LAWCET & PGLCET 2026:

Go to the official wesbie: lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the STEP 2:Fill Application Form tab from the homepage

Fill in all personal and academic details such as the candidate's name, date of Birth, Mobile Number, and email ID.

Upload scanned documents, such as a scanned image and a scanned signature, as per the specifications.

Pay the fee online by clicking on the “Application Fee Payment” tab

Submit and download the application for future use.

Check Application Link Here

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Application Fees

Online Application Fee for TG LAWCET – 2026:

General Category: ₹900

SC/ST & PH Candidates: ₹600

Online Application Fee for TG PGLCET – 2026:

General Category: ₹1100

SC/ST & PH Candidates: ₹900