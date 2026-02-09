Pariksha Pe Chacha 2026: Tribal Student From Gujarat Asks Question About Stress During Op Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack; PM Modi Responds | Video

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with tribal students in Gujarat, continuing his outreach with young learners after similar sessions in Coimbatore and Chhattisgarh. The interaction focused on how students deal with stress, both from national events and academic pressure, and how they can remain calm during exams.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the session, a student referred to the anxiety at home following the Pahalgam attack and the discussions around what might happen next. The student mentioned that while such events created tension in families, students themselves were mainly worried about their examinations.

Responding to this, PM Modi asked students whether they feel tense during exams, prompting a candid discussion.

Tribal Strength Driving India Forward!



While interacting with students in Episode 2 of Pariksha Pe Charcha, when a student asked how tribal communities can contribute to India’s development journey, PM @narendramodi highlighted that tribal society already plays a vital role in… pic.twitter.com/9XutIYHym8 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 9, 2026

Sharing from his own experiences, the Prime Minister reassured students that exam-related stress is natural. He said that when students look back at their exam days, they often realise they were nervous before entering the examination hall, but the tension fades once the paper is done. According to him, familiarity is the key to reducing fear.

PM Modi advised students to develop the habit of regularly solving question papers. “Paper solve karne ki aadat daal do,” he said, explaining that once students become used to answering papers, stress automatically reduces. He added that most students spend long hours studying, but it is equally important to stay relaxed, laugh a little and not let pressure take over.

The Prime Minister stressed that constant practice builds confidence and helps students face exams calmly, regardless of external events or pressures. The interaction ended on a light note, with students responding warmly to his suggestions.

PM Modi also underlined the importance of a healthy mind, stressing that proper sleep plays a crucial role in a student’s performance and well-being. He advised students to get adequate rest, enjoy life alongside studies and not sacrifice sleep in the name of preparation. According to him, a relaxed and well-rested mind helps students think clearly during exams.

Recalling his own childhood and school days, the Prime Minister spoke about the role teachers played in shaping his life. He said his teachers constantly encouraged students to visit the library, read widely and also take part in games and other activities. Their motivation, he said, helped students develop discipline as well as curiosity beyond textbooks.

The interaction concluded on a positive and light note, with PM Modi urging students to balance studies with rest, practice and enjoyment. The session was part of PM Modi’s ongoing engagement with students across the country, aimed at addressing their concerns and encouraging a balanced approach to studies and mental well-being