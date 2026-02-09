CUET Form Correction 2026 : Direct Link To Be Out Today At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check More Details on How to Edit CUET UG Application



CUET Form Correction 2026: The National Testing Agency will open the CUET UG 2026 form correction window today, i.e., February 09, 2026, on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates will be able to edit their application form by entering their login details, such as application number and password, in the application window. The deadline to edit the CUET form 2026 is February 11, 2026 (11.50 PM).

Candidates will be able to edit details such as academic details, personal details, subject selection details, and exam city preferences. Whereas candidates will not be able to edit details like registered mobile number, permanent address, email address, present address, and emergency contact details.

CUET Form Correction 2026: How to Change the Details?

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in, the official website for CUET UG 2026.

Step 2: Click the "CUET UG 2026 Application Form Correction" link on the home page.

Step 3: The login portal will show up on the screen after you click the link.

Step 4: To gain access, enter your CUET UG 2026 application number and password.

Step 5: Read the screen's instructions carefully, then use the OTP that was sent to your registered email address or mobile number to confirm your identity.

Step 6: Candidates can view and use the editable fields in your CUET UG 2026 application form after logging in.

Step 7: Candidates can make the required changes in the sections such as subject selection, academic information, exam city preferences, and personal information (as permitted by NTA).

Step 8: After making the necessary adjustments, carefully go over every detail before submitting it, as there might not be any more chances for corrections.

Step 9: The updated CUET UG 2026 application form can be downloaded or saved for later use by clicking the "Submit" button

Direct Link to Check Here

CUET Form Correction 2026 : What to do after the Form Correction 2026?

The CUET UG 2026 notification slips for registered candidates will be made available by NTA following the conclusion of the form correction window. In the final week of April 2026, CUET 2026 notification slips are anticipated to be made available. Ten days before the exam day, NTA releases the advance slip with the candidate's information, subject information, exam city, and slot timings.

The CUET UG 2026 exam will take place in CBT mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, tentatively.