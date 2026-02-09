Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Parents Should Not Compare Their Kids With Friends And Siblings, Says PM Modi

During a discussion with students in Assam, Guwahati, one student asked how to deal with pressure when their parents compare them to friends or siblings.

PM Modi explained it simply that if your father says, “Look, your sister’s handwriting is better,” Students should see comparisons as chances to improve rather than as pressure.

Reacting with "Thank you for pointing it out, I will try to do better" when parents highlight a friend's or sibling's strength can help change the focus from stress to self-improvement.

At the same time, parents should refrain from encouraging a highly competitive atmosphere at home because giving one child too much praise in front of another can cause needless stress. Encouraging kids to learn from people who are better than them without making them feel intimidated or demoralised is a healthier strategy.

Building Success Through Daily Discipline!



What diet should we follow to remain energised and focused for better performance?

PM highlights how he does not have a diet. He said that he just ate whatever was available at home and never adhered to any rigid diet plans. He even prepared meals for himself when needed, frequently preparing khichdi. A diet, in PM Modi’s opinion, should be enjoyable rather than something you have to force yourself to eat like bitter medicine; it should satisfy your mind and your stomach.

Additionally, Modi suggested that everyone do breathing exercises at least once a day because people frequently neglect their bodies, and this needs to change.

He reminded the students that physical health should be prioritised rather than neglected and urged them to develop the habit of watching the sunrise because it is a natural source of energy. He suggested practising deep breathing to manage stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle.