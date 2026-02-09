 TiltShift 2026: 'Natya Nirvana' - A Theatrical Odyssey Where Stories Steal The Spotlight
The Department of Communication and Multimedia at Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College will host the 11th edition of TiltShift, its annual media festival, on 10-11 February 2026. This year’s theme, ‘Natya Nirvana,’ celebrates theatre and storytelling inspired by the ancient ‘Natyashastra,’ fostering creativity and reviving the art of drama among young talents.

Updated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
The Department of Communication and Multimedia at Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College is all set to present the 11th edition of TiltShift, its annual media festival, on 10th and 11th February 2026. Over the last decade, TiltShift has evolved from a single short-film competition into a dynamic media fest that celebrates creativity, innovation, and storytelling.

Each edition of TiltShift builds on the last, providing a platform for rising talents to showcase their skills, connect with peers, and explore creative fields like Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Literary Arts, and more.

As TiltShift 2026 continues its legacy of bringing together stories, ideas, and people who believe in the power of media, it invites participants and audiences to experience the enchantment of ‘Natya Nirvana’ - a festival where theatre comes alive, stories transcend time, and every performance leaves a lasting impression.

