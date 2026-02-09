 Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Takes Own Life, Suicide Note Mentions 'Mental Harassment' By Staff
A 59-year-old Rajasthan government school teacher, Baddan Lal Balai, died by suicide in Alwar’s Nirbhampura village. In a four-page note, he cited mental harassment by school staff, prolonged illness, heavy workload, and election-related pressure as reasons. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter following the family's complaint.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Takes Own Life, Suicide Note Mentions 'Mental Harassment' By Staff | Representational Image

Jaipur: A 59-year-old government school teacher allegedly died by suicide on Sunday in Nirbhampura village in Alwar district. A note was recovered in which mental harassment by school staff was purportedly mentioned as one of the reasons for his distress, police said.

The deceased, identified as Baddan Lal Balai, had been serving as a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhelawas, for the past 25 years and was due to retire in five months. He was found hanging in a tin shed at a cattle enclosure about 100 metres from his house, officials said.

Akbarpur Station House Officer Seema Sinsinwar said the body was shifted to the Alwar district hospital mortuary, and a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday.

A four-page note was recovered from the spot in which the teacher allegedly cited prolonged illness, excessive workload, pressure related to examinations and panchayat elections, and lack of cooperation and mental harassment by school staff as reasons for his distress. Notes and other evidence have been seized, the SHO said.

A case has been registered based on the family's complaint, and an investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

