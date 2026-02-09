TG ECET 2026: Registration Begins On The Official Website At ecet.tgche.ac.in; Apply here

TG ECET 2026: The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2026 registration begins today on the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates' application forms will only be accepted through online mode. The TG ECET is officially scheduled to begin on March 5th, 2026. The last date to apply without late fees is 18th April, 2026.

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, acting on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, will administer the Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Candidates, or TG ECET [FDH & B.Sc. (Mathematics)]-2026 for the academic year 2026–2027.

TG ECET 2026: Important Dates

Online Application Start Date: 09 February 2026

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): 18 April 2026

Application with Late Fee of Rs 500: 24 April 2026

Application with Late Fee of Rs 1000: 29 April 2026

Application with Late Fee of Rs 2500: 4th May 2026

Application with Late Fee of Rs 5000: 8th May 2026

Application with Late Fee of Rs 10000: 12th May 2026

TG ECET Hall Ticket Download Starts: 09 May 2026

Correction Window: 01 May 2026 - 05 May 2026

TS ECET 2026 Exam Date: 15 May 2026

Check Notification Here

TG ECET 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can follow the steps to apply for the entrance exam.

Go to the official portal at ecet.tgche.ac.in

Register yourself with personal details like name, contact details, and email to create a login.

Now fill the application form by adding the personal details, academic details and contact details

Upload a scanned photograph and scanned signature in the prescribed formats.

Pay Application Fee online via Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking.

Double-check all the added details and submit the form.

Download and print the application form for future reference

Direct Link To Apply Here

TG ECET 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should make sure to check their eligibility criteria before applying for the application form:

Candidates must be an Indian citizens.

Candidates must have a Diploma in Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy from a recognised board OR A B.Sc degree with Mathematics as a subject and a sufficient number of credits as specified.

There is no age criterion in this entrance exam.

TG ECET 2026: Application Fee

SC/ST & PH Candidates Registration Fee: Rs. 500/-

Others: Rs. 900/-