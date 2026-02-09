AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins On February 11 At allindiabarexamination.com; Exam On June 7

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: The AIBE 21 exam registration period will open on February 11, 2026, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI). To apply for the AIBE 21 exam, which is set for June 2026, candidates can go to the official website. Candidates have until April 30, 2026, to finish the application. To fill up the AIBE application, candidates can go to allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Important dates

Online registration starts: February 11, 2026

Last date to submit application form: April 30, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: May 1, 2026

Last date to make corrections in application form: May 3, 2026

Admit card release date: May 22, 2026

AIBE 21 exam date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

The following procedures can be used by candidates to apply for the 2026 AIBE 21 test:

Step 1: Candidates are advised to go to allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click the link to register that appears on the screen.

Step 3: Provide all required data, such as name, enrolment number, enrolment state, and cellphone number.

Step 4: Provide your personal details.

Step 5: Decide the language to use for the AIBE 21 Exam.

Step 6: Send in the application.

Step 7: Your phone number and email address will receive the registration ID and password.

Step 8: Log back in and pay the application cost for AIBE 20.

Direct link to apply

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.