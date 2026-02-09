 Indore Varsity Considers Penalty On Colleges Ignoring Tree Plantation Norms
The Madhya Pradesh government's Higher Education Department has always emphasised maintaining green campuses and has issued periodic directives regarding tree plantation, Sachin Sharma, director of the university's College Development Council, told PTI.

Devi Ahilya University, Indore |

Indore: In a push for environmental conservation, Devi Ahilya University in Indore is considering imposing fines on colleges that fail to maintain adequate greenery on their campuses, an official from the varsity said on Monday.

"We want these directives to be adhered to effectively. Hence, we are considering a proposal to impose fines on institutions if their campuses don't have adequate greenery. We are also considering making green cover mandatory on campuses for colleges to remain affiliated with the university," he said.

Sharma said these proposals will be presented before the university's executive council and will be implemented on approval.

Approximately 200 colleges in western Madhya Pradesh are affiliated with Devi Ahilya University, established by the state government in 1964, he said.

