RBSE Exam 2026: Rajasthan Government Discontinues Automatic Promotion For Grades 5th and 8th

RBSE Exam 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided to end the automatic promotion system for grades 5 and 8, per the official notification that was posted on X.

The 5th-grade student and the 8th-grade student will now need to earn a minimum number of marks in the exam to qualify for the next grade. The student will be deemed failed if does not receive the minimum number of required marks.

RBSE Exam 2026: Why This Decision Was Taken?

This decision was made by the Rajasthan Education Department in an effort to lower Rajasthan's dropout rate and enhance learning outcomes. Additionally, it claimed that students' lack of commitment to their studies hindered their ability to advance through the grades.

RBSE Exam 2026: Retake of Examination

The 5th-grade student and the 8th-grade student will have the opportunity to retake the exam within 45 days to improve their performance if they are unable to obtain the required minimum scores under the new regulations. For this reason, special remedial instruction will also be set up.

“According to the Education Department, the main objective of this change is to make students serious about studies, increase their capabilities and improve the quality of education”, the official notification reads.

RBSE Exam 2026: Revised Examination Dates

The Rajasthan Board of Education had previously changed the dates for the annual exams for Classes 9 and 11. These adjustments were made by the Directorate of Secondary Education to guarantee a timely start to the 2026–2027 academic year.

According to the updated schedule, the RBSE Exam 2026 for Classes 9 and 11 will take place from March 7 to March 19. On March 20, 2026, the results of the RBSE Exam 2026 will be released.

