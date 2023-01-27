Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Here's what PM Modi said when student asked about criticism from opposition parties

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 was held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi this year. | File Photo

New Delhi: During his interaction with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered a rather tricky question from a student who asked him about handling criticism from opposition parties.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, which was conducted at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, had participation from 38 lakh students with registrations being at least 15 lakhs higher than the previous year.

The PM has been conducting Pariksha Pe Charcha since 2018, where he addresses exam candidates once every year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did the PM say regarding opposition criticism?

While answering the question by the student on handling opposition criticism, Modi provided a witty answer.

"The question is out of the syllabus. I have a conviction that criticism is important and a Shuddhi Yagna for a prosperous democracy," stated Modi.

Modi further highlighted that criticism is a purification in democracy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi advises parents

Parents were also advised by Modi on putting pressure on their children over marks.

He urged the students to not feel pressurized regarding exams or studies and stay focused on their goals.

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023," an Education Ministry official told ANI.

The Prime Minister also praised mothers who can give a lesson to students in time management.

"Have you ever observed your mother's time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well," Modi told the students present.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)