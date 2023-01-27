e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPariksha Pe Charcha 2023: "Parents should not..," Key quotes by PM Modi while addressing students, parents, teachers

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: "Parents should not..," Key quotes by PM Modi while addressing students, parents, teachers

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a Pariksha for me too,' says PM Modi.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |
Follow us on

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing students, parents, teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on Friday, January 27.

The programme started at 11:00 AM with about 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, and Parents - 1.95 lakh) registering for PPC-2023 compared to about 15.7 lakhs for PPC-2022.

Registration for the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' started on November 25, 2022 and closed on December 30, 2022.

Key quotes by PM Modi while addressing students, parents, and teachers at PPC 2023:

1. 'Some students use their creativity for cheating. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves'

2. 'To students who put a lot of effort, I assure you your efforts won't go waste'

3. 'If you observe your mother, then you will learn how to manage time well'

4. 'Parents should not pressurise their children'

5. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a Pariksha for me too'

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023," an Education Ministry official told ANI.

Education Ministry officials further stated that students, teachers, and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards.

Read Also
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 'Cheating will not help in long run', PM Modi urges students to use...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: "Parents should not..," Key quotes by PM Modi while addressing students,...

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 'Cheating will not help in long run', PM Modi urges students to use...

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 'Cheating will not help in long run', PM Modi urges students to use...

PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program today

PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program today

WATCH: UP police orders probe as students in NCC uniforms shout ‘Allah-Hu-Akhbar’ slogans at...

WATCH: UP police orders probe as students in NCC uniforms shout ‘Allah-Hu-Akhbar’ slogans at...

Mumbai: St Xavier's College's classical music festival 'Janfest' set to hit the right notes

Mumbai: St Xavier's College's classical music festival 'Janfest' set to hit the right notes