New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing students, parents, teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on Friday, January 27.

The programme started at 11:00 AM with about 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, and Parents - 1.95 lakh) registering for PPC-2023 compared to about 15.7 lakhs for PPC-2022.

Registration for the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' started on November 25, 2022 and closed on December 30, 2022.

Key quotes by PM Modi while addressing students, parents, and teachers at PPC 2023:

1. 'Some students use their creativity for cheating. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves'

2. 'To students who put a lot of effort, I assure you your efforts won't go waste'

3. 'If you observe your mother, then you will learn how to manage time well'

4. 'Parents should not pressurise their children'

5. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a Pariksha for me too'

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023," an Education Ministry official told ANI.

Education Ministry officials further stated that students, teachers, and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards.

