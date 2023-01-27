Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi interacts with students, urges to use creativity in good way; watch video

PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers, and parents in the yearly 'Pariksha Par Charcha' program on Friday. During his interaction, he lauded students' creativity these days but also urged them to use it in a righteous manner.

Modi asked the students to use their creativity in gaining sucsess in academics rather than cheating. He also said that one should never opt for shortcuts in life.

"Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves," said PM Modi.

While speaking about family's expectations from children, Modi said that such expectations are an issue if they are due to societal pressure. He then asked the students to stay focused match expectations with their abilities.

"If a family's expectations from its children are due to societal pressure then it's a problem...We are in politics where huge pressure is created for victory. You must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused," said PM Modi.

Modi urged parents not to pressurize their children on grounds of acadmic success. While urging to parents, he also told the students to not underestimate their capabilities.

"I urge the parents not to pressurise their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities, said PM Modi.

About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, and Parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC-2023 compared to about 15.7 lakhs for PPC-2022.

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023," an Education Ministry official told ANI.

Education Ministry officials further said that students, teachers, and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards.

About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

According to the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an 'Utsav'. This event was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The program is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

