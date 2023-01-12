Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: What is Modi Masterclass? PM Modi initiative for exam warriors

PM Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 'Modi Masterclass' for students before the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' event takes place, which is set to be held on January 27, 2023.

The master class features recordings of the Prime Minister responding to inquiries, as well as text descriptions of the subjects and images that will convey the ideas.

"It is exam season and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams," said the tweet by Modi.

All of the significant subjects that Prime Minister Modi has addressed in his engagements will be covered in the masterclass. The master class will cover a variety of questions that a young person can have concerning life and exams, along with the solutions.

PPC 2023 registration is open to parents, teachers, and students until January 27. Participants will have an opportunity to speak with PM Modi. It is possible to register at innovateindia.mygov.in. The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has been managing the event for the past five years.

A certificate and a Pariksha Pe Charcha package, which includes the Prime Minister's Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, will be given to about 2,050 individuals who were selected through MyGov's creative writing competitions. Some of the questions submitted by participants may be included in PPC 2023 by NCERT.