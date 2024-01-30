P Chidambaram And Dharmendra Pradhan Engage In 'X' War As Standoff Over Madras University Vice Chancellor Appointment Continues

Rajya Sabha member P Chidambaram and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File

An argument broke out between Rajya Sabha member P Chidambaram and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the protracted hold-up in the appointment of a vice chancellor for Madras University.

P Chidambaram expressed concerns on platform X (formerly Twitter) about the University of Madras being without a Vice Chancellor for 5 months, attributing it to a stand-off between the Governor and the government. He questioned the Governor's involvement in multiple controversies in Tamil Nadu, suggesting that it reflects poorly on the state of higher education in the country.

He wrote, “Among the first three Universities of India established in 1857, the University of Madras has been without a Vice Chancellor for the last 5 months. The reason given is the Governor-government stand-off. Why is the Governor of Tamil Nadu at the center of many controversies in the State? Some say that the Governor is the cause of many controversies. It is a sad commentary on the state of higher education in the country.”

Pradhan also took to X to respond

Dharmendra Pradhan in return claimed that the hiring of Vice Chancellors must comply with the UGC regulations in response to the internet accusation. He clarified that in accordance with the rulings of the nation's constitutional courts, the Tamil Nadu government and the university registrar must establish a search-cum-selection committee that includes a UGC nominee and Chairman.

Pradhan posted on X, “with regards to delay in appointment of VC in the University of Madras, the UGC is yet to receive a request from the competent authority from Tamil Nadu Govt/ Registrar of University seeking a nominee of Chairman, UGC. For additional information, a UGC Chairman nominee was sent to the Hon’ble TN Governor’s Office for selection and appointment of VC in Bharathidasan University, when the request was made. Instead of believing all of what some say, Shri P Chidambaram should ask the TN Govt./Registrar of University why they are not putting forward a request to seek a UGC, Chairman, nominee for appointment of VC in University of Madras.”

For the last five months, the institution has been running without a vice chancellor, raising questions about the quality of higher education in the area. Disagreements between the DMK-led administration and Governor R N Ravi of Tamil Nadu are the reason for the delay.