Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: National Education Policy 2020 Gains Momentum Across States

In a recent announcement, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the widespread adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across the country. Speaking at the inauguration of IInvenTiv 2024, the nation's largest R&D Innovation Fair from Higher Education Institutions, hosted at IIT Hyderabad, the minister expressed satisfaction with the policy's implementation.

Varied terminology, unified vision

Union Education Minister acknowledged that while some states might be using varied terminology, almost all states are actively implementing the NEP 2020. In response to queries about the policy's status and the number of states embracing it, he affirmed, "I am happy. Let them be satisfied with using different terminology. But, with full responsibility, I can say almost all states are implementing National Education Policy 2020, which is a very philosophical and historical document."

The minister emphasized the significance of the NEP 2020, describing it as a document of great philosophical and historical value for the nation's education sector. He shared these remarks during a press interaction at IIT Hyderabad, where he inaugurated IInvenTiv 2024, showcasing innovations and research from Higher Education Institutions.

IInvenTiv 2024: Beyond IITs

Expressing his pleasure at the event's growth, Pradhan stated, "Pleased to inaugurate #IinvenTiv2024 at IIT Hyderabad. Glad that in the second edition, we have enlarged the scope of this innovation showcase and have taken this event beyond IITs." He highlighted the extensive participation from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and industry, foreseeing IInvenTiv as an iconic brand in the technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship sector.

