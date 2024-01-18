IIT Delhi Controversy: Additional Charges For Non-Vegetarian Meals Spark Debate

In a recent development, the mess issue surrounding vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals at top Indian institutes has resurfaced, with IIT Delhi now at the center of controversy. Students have raised concerns about the possibility of an extra charge for choosing non-vegetarian (chicken) options in the hostel mess. The issue came to light when a user, @VoiceofIITD, posted a screenshot of a ‘consent form’ circulated among students in hostels Dronagiri and Saptagiri on January 13.

Sources indicate that on the evening of January 15, a notable modification was made to the consent form, specifically addressing a contentious point that has sparked concern among the students. The additional point in question was subsequently revoked.

What is the exact issues of the IIT Delhi mess?

An anonymous student from IIT Delhi while explaining about the form said, “Students opting for non-vegetarian meals would be required to pay a surcharge on top of the regular mess charges.” The purpose, as stated in the screenshot, is to distribute the cost of non-vegetarian meals among those who choose them. “The form is mandatory, and upon completion, a QR code is generated for mess entry,” the student further added.

The controversy extends beyond surcharges, as the form also highlights the allocation of segregated spaces for non-vegetarian and vegetarian meals in Dronagiri and Saptagiri hostels, respectively. However, the real issue lies in the proposed additional charges for non-vegetarian meals.

The student also revealed that the decision to limit chicken meals to once a week was made. One student emphasised the unfairness of charging extra for dietary preferences, citing the example of Jain students who pay the same despite not consuming certain food items. With approximately 800 students in the hostels, 500 preferring non-vegetarian food, the students argued against the introduction of additional charges. He further highlighted the existing costs borne by students.

When we tried to contact the IIT Delhi designated official said he was not aware of the issue so cannot offer his comments.

What is a similar issue with IIT Bombay?

There are claims of discrimination at IIT Bombay because of banners in the canteen designating a specific space for vegetarian students to sit. Separate dishes and stoves for vegetarians and non-vegetarians were among the issues brought up by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle. For breaking the kitchen guidelines, students reported facing fines of up to Rs 50,000 in 2017. .

In November 2022 an RTI revealed no separate Jain food spaces, yet reports indicated forced segregation. Despite condemnation from students, the institute administration, including Dean Suryanarayana Doolla, has not commented on the issue.

What’s IIT Madras has a take on it?

While IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay grapple with mess-related challenges. IIT Madras takes a different stance, asserting that they do serve non-vegetarian meals.

Upon reviewing the IIT Madras official website's menu, we observed that they provide omelets and boiled eggs solely for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, the menu exclusively consists of vegetarian dishes. As the debate intensifies, students question the rationale behind additional charges based on dietary preferences, emphasising the need for a fair and transparent approach in addressing the concerns of the diverse student body.