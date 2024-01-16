Mumbai News: IIT Bombay To Submit Final Report On Malabar Hill Reservoir Reconstruction

Malabar Hill Reservoir | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The BMC has requested the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to analyse the recommendations of the local representative committee members through the panel of experts and submit the final report on the reconstruction of Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR).

Last week, the civic body received an interim report signed by four of the eight members of the technical expert committee suggesting repairs instead of reconstruction.

IIT Bombay to submit final report on Malabar Hill Reservoir

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects) in his letter to IIT(Bombay) said, “The final report shall be submitted by IIT professors only, which will be treated as the final recommendations of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.” The interim report was submitted by the four members of the committee on January 8, which said that its present condition is safe and can be maintained for a sufficiently long time to plan minor repairs in detail and execute them carefully”.

Final decision on reservoir to be taken after 15 days

The report also mentioned that this will maintain water supply to residents as planned by BMC in the phased reconstruction project that was originally tendered and contracted. Mumbai guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had assured that the final decision will be taken after discussion on the interim report in 15 days. The expert committee will meet this week to discuss the report.

The 137-year-old reservoir beneath the Hanging Garden supplies 147 million litres per day (MLD) of water mainly in South Mumbai. The proposal was approved in February 2022, at an estimated project cost of ₹698 crore. It would increase the capacity of the reservoir from 147.78 million litres to 191 million litres.

