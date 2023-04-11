Oxford University selects TCS iON to deliver admission tests

Oxford University selects TCS ion to deliver their admission tests | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Oxford University to deliver most of their admission tests 2023 onwards, the university said in a statement.

TCS will now replace Cambridge Admissions Assessment Testing (CAAT), which will continue to deliver the TSA (social sciences entrance) and BMAT (medicine entrance) tests for relevant courses for one more year.

“This new agreement with TCS offers exciting opportunities for the future of our admissions testing, including the possibility of wholly digital delivery and marking,” said Dr Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach, said Oxford University .

TCS iON’s Global Head, Venguswamy Ramaswamy said, “The development and delivery of digital assessment within the school setting is a particularly interesting project for TCS." "This work has the potential to transform the paper-based testing environment typically still found in educational settings. TCS iON is an acknowledged leader in transforming large-scale, high-stakes assessments in India and elsewhere. We are excited to bring our expertise in working with the University of Oxford, one of the biggest names in education, to make digital assessment possible for its admissions tests," he added.

Oxford's admissions tests include CAT, HAT, ELAT, MAT, MLAT, PAT, AMELAT, and the Philosophy test. Additionally, a new Geography Admissions Test (GAT) will be introduced for 2023.

TCS iON is a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services focused on Manufacturing Industries (SMB), Educational Institutions and Examination Boards. TCS iON provides technology by means of a unique IT-as-a-Service model, offering end-to-end business solutions.