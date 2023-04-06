TCS recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for global outsourced digital workplace services | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) for the second year in a row, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Among the 17 ODWS providers evaluated in the report, TCS was placed highest for its Ability to Execute. According to the report, “The main goal of ODWS is to provide integrated and ubiquitous digital workplace services to employees to increase their engagement, productivity, and digital dexterity to support the organization’s digital business strategy.”

“The advent of boundaryless workplaces presents immense opportunities to unlock the full potential of human ingenuity. Enterprises must adopt a digital-first and transformative workspace operating model that enables hyper-collaboration, teamwork, innovation, and business agility while enhancing employee experience and wellbeing,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “We believe our position as a Leader in this report is a reflection of our vision and our continued investments in building innovative and differentiated digital workplace solutions to cater to the evolving customer needs.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of consulting-led services across the workplace services value chain and leverages Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), its transformative operating model to enable touchless, intelligent, agile, and digital operations that deliver superior business outcomes.

TCS helps enterprises create intuitive, immersive, and intelligent workspaces that result in delightful employee experiences using TCS Cognix for Workspace, an AI driven human-machine collaboration suite. It comes with an array of easy-to-deploy, modular and scalable value builders that bring together multiple digital levers and enable zero-touch IT, the next-gen workplace and enhanced employee experience. Some examples of these value builders are cognitive virtual assistants, experience assurance manager, a user segment analyzer, and a proactive endpoint remediator.

Another key intellectual property is TCS’ Smart Meetings solution that transforms the meeting experience for remote working employees with comprehensive services, full lifecycle support and global coverage. It includes integrating business applications to help drive productivity, enterprise voice enablement using direct routing, meeting room experiences, adoption, and change management with 24*7 managed support.

TCS also ensures seamless adoption of digital workplace initiatives within enterprises through solutions such as TCS Office 365 Engage – a curated, personalized, and gamified adoption cum learning platform that curates the learning journey based on the Office 365 usage pattern, role, activities, and geography. Its subtle gamification elements make it more interesting to explore Office 365.

TCS also helps clients accelerate their workplace innovation, leveraging its ecosystem of partners from academia, start-ups, and technology providers. It works closely with customers at TCS Pace Ports, its network of co-innovation hubs spread across New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, to rapidly prototype the most promising innovation ideas and build them. The Innovation Showcase at these hubs offer a premiere immersive experience to visiting client executives to explore TCS’ digital workplace solutions in their organizational contexts.

“The workplace is at a permanent inflection point. Aspects such as infrastructure, application, and employee experience, that determine the future of work, are changing radically. In the current business landscape of the hybrid work model, persona-centric, anytime, anywhere, cloud-powered workplaces are key for nurturing employee wellbeing, establishing work-life balance, retaining talent, and ensuring productivity. Easy access to technology that allows the workforce to collaborate, share knowledge, make decisions, and access expertise are now key factors for organizational success,” said Ashok Krish, Global Head, Digital Workplace, TCS. “TCS’ transformative models, AI-driven tools, and contextual and user-centric change adoption solutions enable seamless workplace transformations for delivering superior business outcomes.”