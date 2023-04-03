Bane NOR selects TCS to strengthen identity and access management across its digital landscape | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Bane NOR, the Norwegian government agency responsible for maintaining, operating, and developing the Norwegian railway network, to enable secure access to the latter’s digital systems, the company said via an exchange filing.

Bane NOR needed an end-to-end partner to better secure employees’, partners’, and train operators’ access to business systems.

As its strategic partner, TCS’ teams based in Norway and across Europe will provide services spanning identity governance and administration (IGA), access management, identity lifecycle management and application management operations in a managed services model.

A key lever of this transformation is TCS IdentiFence– the identity and access management (IAM) module of TCS’ Cyber Defense Suite. The platform harnesses the power of automation and analytics to ensure the right access to digital assets.

IdentiFence addresses identity and access risks through automated security controls and provides better governance and administration across the digital identity lifecycle.

Read Also Biocon awarded a Silver medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability accomplishments

It provides faster time to market, better user experience, and enables compliance- and risk-driven access controls across on premise and multi cloud infrastructure.

“TCS proposed a thorough plan and process to support Bane NOR, and we are confident in our decision to award them the contract. They proved to be a right fit, and in particular TCS’ ability to be a strategic partner as well as their scalability and flexibility, and holistic approach to IGA capabilities coupled with access to local and global resources demonstrated their capacity to meet Bane NOR’s needs,” said Tom Remberg, CISO, Bane NOR.

“We are delighted to be selected by Bane NOR to drive their IAM transformation. Our automation and analytics-based digital identity platform TCS IdentiFence will reimagine their IAM landscape and enhance user experience. We are excited to embark on this journey and hope to continue working closely with Bane NOR on new projects in the future as well,” said Rajan Maheshwari, Country Head, TCS Norway.

Read Also TCS ranked number one for customer satisfaction in the Nordics