TCS ranked number one for customer satisfaction in the Nordics | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked as the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in an independent survey of 400 CxOs at top IT spending organizations in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland) by Whitelane Research, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Whitelane’s 2023 IT Sourcing Study evaluated over 750 IT sourcing relationships and more than 1,400 cloud sourcing relationships to find the region’s top 25 IT service providers. TCS secured the coveted top ranking in the Nordics for the 14th consecutive year, with an overall satisfaction score of 81% compared with the industry average of 73%.

TCS was placed in first position for exceptional performance across the specific IT domains of Digital Transformation (82% vs industry average of 77%), Application Services (81% vs industry average of 75%), and Security Services (88% vs industry average of 78%). The company also ranked number one in the key performance indicator, Service Delivery Quality (82% vs industry average of 74%).

According to the survey, Telecommunications and Technology (41%) and Manufacturing, Chemicals, Consumer Goods and Pharmaceuticals (25%) industries had the maximum number of respondents who plan to outsource more over the next two years. The research also reveals the top client investment areas over the next two years will be around increasing cybersecurity and security resilience, further automating business processes, and migrating core business applications to the cloud.

Avinash Limaye, Regional Head, TCS in the Nordics, said: "Everyone at TCS is extremely proud to have been recognized as the number one IT service provider for the Nordic region once again. This is an outcome of our customer-centric strategy, our engaged and motivated project teams, and the investments we have been making in newer capabilities to become our clients’ trusted transformation partner. We thank our clients in the region for their continued support and look forward to building greater futures together.”

Read Also TCS positioned as a leader in software product engineering services by Everest Group

“After 10 years of cooperation, TCS has proven to be a valuable partner. They provide deep insight and knowledge within the banking and finance sector, which permeates the work they do for us at DNB. TCS helps us with everything within application, infrastructure, and end-user services, and with 10 solid years of cooperation behind us, we look forward to continuing the good work with a partner we trust,” said Øyvind Trangerud, Chief Technology Officer, DNB Bank ASA.

“By placing the customer at the heart of the company’s business model for the last fourteen years and quickly adapting to an unpredictable and fast-changing global economy, TCS has consistently proven itself to be the number one IT company of choice for enterprises in the Nordics. It is a real pleasure to recognize TCS for their hard work and commitment to customer service, and we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate every one of their employees for yet another great year of very impressive results,” said Jef Loos, Head of Research, Whitelane Research.

TCS has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and currently has over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark drive growth and transformation. The company has also been named a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

Every year, Whitelane surveys Europe’s largest IT organizations to understand their outsourcing plans and sentiment towards their IT or cloud service providers. In 2022, TCS was also ranked as the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in continental Europe.