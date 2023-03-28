TCS positioned as a leader in software product engineering services by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Software Product Engineering Services in the overall assessment, as well as across all the individual industry verticals covered in the report: BFSI, Healthcare, ISVs, Media and Entertainment, and Retail.

The report highlights TCS’ investment in establishing research and innovation labs and CoEs that are driving innovation especially in the areas of cloud-enabled platforms, digital platform engineering, user experiences and user interface, data analytics and extended reality. It further talks about TCS’ well-diversified portfolio of clients across different verticals. According to the report, TCS clients appreciate its capabilities in driving complex digital transformation projects, adapting to business needs, and flexible pricing models.

“TCS is helping customers accelerate digital platform-led business innovations and drive ‘as a service’ models across industries leveraging its purpose-led transformational solutions. Our continued investments in deepening domain expertise, evolutionary engineering processes, intelligent products, cloud, SaaS, low code and new security postures further strengthen our position as a leading provider of core technology and consulting services globally,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. “Our leadership position in this report across the industries is a testament to our deep contextual and domain knowledge and investments in next-generation technologies and co-innovation along with our customers.”

TCS partners with clients from the product inception stage to its global release, leveraging its strong product engineering ecosystem to launch new products faster and optimize product sustenance. It is setting up design studios and innovation centers that focus on human-centric design and leverage the power of digital technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud to help create hyper-personalized, immersive, and seamless experiences for both consumers and enterprises.

With its customer-centric approach, investments in design- and innovation-led digital product engineering, PrivSecDevOps framework, intelligent products, and expertise in automation and low code/no code, TCS is helping clients accelerate global product launches and gain competitive advantage. In addition, TCS leverages the ‘Anything as a Service model’ across industries to help clients launch digital platforms.

TCS’ offerings in this domain include:

• TCS Digital Platform Engineering services: Help customers accelerate platform-driven business and adopt the Anything as a Service model.

• Global Engineering Development Center framework: Helps customers enable the building of large engineering teams addressing the industry challenges across people, process and technology with a product engineering mindset.

• TCS Next-Gen Intelligent Extensible Omni-channel Commerce: An end to end, modern, and microservices-based digital commerce solution on cloud supporting B2C, B2B, D2C and Marketplace business models.

• TCS Healthcare Analytics: This AI-based analytics platform enables the transition towards outcome focused care with predictive analytics to improve quality of care.

• Media Workflow, Smart Content and OTT Platform Suite of solutions: Including TCS Cloud-Enabled OTT Platform, OTT OSS, Video and Ad-tech partnerships, AI/ML enabled unstructured content and video transformations, OTT App Development Factory, and the proprietary Smart Content Management Backbone solution for unstructured content across M&E, education, and information services business.

• TCS Mastercraft and Jile product suites: Enable faster software product releases in an agile mode, with a high degree of automation.

“TCS has a strong portfolio spanning high-growth verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, ISVs, and retail with services across the software product lifecycle. In addition to its robust portfolio of IP and labs, TCS effectively leverages its partnership ecosystem for superior service delivery,” said Mayank Maria, Vice President, Everest Group. “Clients appreciate TCS for its project management expertise, domain knowhow, ability to effectively adopt DevOps practices, and flexibility around evolving business requirements. This has helped maintain its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”