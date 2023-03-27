TCS ranked No.1 in customer satisfaction by European CXOs for the tenth consecutive year | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked as the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in Europe in an independent survey of over 1,800 CXOs by Whitelane Research, via an exchange filing.

This is the tenth consecutive year that TCS has received the top ranking in this survey.

More than 4,500 IT sourcing relationships across continental Europe were assessed in the survey which ranks the top 23 IT service providers based on customer satisfaction.

TCS topped the evaluation with a score of 83%, eight percentage points above the average of 75%.

The survey measured customer satisfaction by industry verticals. Based on feedback from customers, TCS secured the top position in financial services (86% vs industry average of 75%); manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and technology/ electronics (79% vs industry average of 74%); energy and utilities (83% vs industry average of 75%); and telecommunications (85% vs industry average of 76%).

The survey dug deeper into the various dimensions of each engagement, scoring service providers on key performance indicators.

TCS scored the highest in service delivery quality (deadlines met, service quality, technical skills); sustainability (reduced environmental footprint and carbon emissions, improved green credentials); and business understanding (how well it understands each client’s business model).

Lastly, the survey evaluated performance across key IT domains. TCS achieved the number one position in application development, maintenance, and testing (84%); data center, managed infrastructure, hosting (85%); and end-user services (84%).

In each of these areas, TCS scored the highest by respondents on the likelihood of contract renewal.

“We are pleased to be ranked number one in customer satisfaction in Europe for the tenth year in a row. This is a testament to our customer-centricity and the investments that we have been making in building newer capabilities and service offerings. By co-innovating with our clients and harnessing our collective contextual knowledge, we are collaboratively developing technology solutions that power their growth and transformation. We stay committed to building greater futures for our clients, colleagues and communities using technology,” said Saptha Chapalapalli, Head, TCS Europe.