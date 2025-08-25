 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plans To Raise ₹3,000 Crore By Issuing Non-Convertible Debentures
The Bond Allotment Committee, in its meeting to be held on August 29, 2025, proposes to approve the issue/ allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board of Directors had in April this year approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 65,000 crore through the issue of bonds/debentures in 2025-26.

The Bond Allotment Committee, in its meeting to be held on August 29, 2025, proposes to approve the issue/ allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

