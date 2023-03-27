Happiest Minds among Top 10 India's Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness 2022 | Image: Happiest Minds (Representative)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, today announced that it is recognized by Great Place to Work among the Top 10 India’s Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2022, via an exchange filing.

The GPTW surveys organizations about their well-designed practices for holistic well-being, and the team shares feedback about their experience in a workplace culture that provides both physical and psychological safety.

This recognition is based on data collected from a confidential survey, assessing people’s experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on creating, sustaining, and identifying the best workplace, offering a healthy work environment and well-designed workplace wellness practices.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually across 22 industries to help them build a High-Trust, HighPerformance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are elated and proud to have been recognized among the Top 10 India's Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness. The award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to nurture a people-first environment that encourages us to perform at our best. Investing in our team's physical, mental, and emotional health will remain our top priority, and we will endeavor to embrace innovative approaches to enhance their well-being and overall workplace performance.”

