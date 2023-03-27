 RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors opening 15 new dealerships across the country
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors opening 15 new dealerships across the country | Image: Revolt Motors (Representative)

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors, the largest selling electric motorcycle company in the country, today announced opening of 15 new dealerships across the country for its AI enabled electric motorcycle RV400, via an exchange filing.

The 15 new dealerships are spread across Raipur, Vapi, Bahadurgarh, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Kota, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Surat, Dehradun, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The company has also started taking booking for these 15 new dealerships.

Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairman of RattanIndia said, “We are multiplying the pan India dealership network at a very fast pace. We will be opening over 150 dealerships pan India in the next 3 months. Apart from sales it will also give a boost to our post sales experience, with well establishing service centers in these locations."

"We have significantly ramped up the production at our plants and customers can now get immediate deliveries of their Revolt motorcycles. I can easily say that AI based RV 400 is by far the most advanced bike in India."

"It comes fully loaded with cutting edge features including mobile touch based bike controls and voice based bike controls to start, stop, lock, unlock and geofencing features. With a pan India sales footprint, it is critical that we make Revolt accessible to every Indian", she added.

article-image

