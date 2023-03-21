RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors appoints Pankaj Sharma as Chief Business Officer | Image: Revolt Motors (Representative)

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors, EV bike company in the country, today announced appointment of Pankaj Sharma as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the company, via an exchange filing.

Sharma has earlier worked as India Head of Ola Electric with responsibilities including Sales, Service, Distribution, Customer Experience and Go To Market for the company.

Pankaj Sharma is a veteran of auto industry in India with nearly three decades of experience having worked in leadership positions in top notch auto companies in two wheeler, four wheeler and commercial vehicle segments with extensive experience in strategy, sales, marketing, servicing, customer experience, dealer development and digital transformation in automotive industry.

Sharma was National Business Head and Member of Management Team at Royal Enfield in his earlier stint.

Read Also Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd appoints Vinay Gujral as Compliance Officer

He has also worked as National Head – Sales Operations at Volkswagen Group India, responsible for scaling up sales and dealer network for the company.

He was the first Indian to reach Upper Management Cadre (OMK) at Volkswagen group.

Pankaj Sharma has held multiple leadership positions in Maruti Suzuki and was one of the youngest members to be promoted to Management Committee of Maruti Suzuki.

Sharma started his career in auto industry with Tata Motors with stints in commercial vehicles sales.

Read Also NTPC Green Energy inks pact with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd