 Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd appoints Vinay Gujral as Compliance Officer
The company noted the resignation of Rajat Kalra as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company

Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd appoints Vinay Gujral as Compliance Officer | Image: Dr Lal PathLabs (Representative)

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited announced via an exchange filing that the Board of Directors, vide their resolution dated March 21, 2023, have:

a) Noted the resignation of Rajat Kalra as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. His last working day will be March 31, 2023 (Closing of business hours);

b) Approved the appointment of Vinay Gujral (ACS 25995) as Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from April 01, 2023.

The disclosure as per Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is attached as 'Annexure –A', in furtherance to the company's letter dated February 14, 2023.

