CCPA Proposes February 1 Date For Union Budget 2026-27

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has proposed February 1 for presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, even though it falls on a Sunday. If approved, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget. The Budget Session starts January 28, with the Economic Survey to be tabled on January 29, continuing the February timeline introduced to speed implementation.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday proposed presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27 on February 1, even though the date falls on a Sunday. If approved, this would mark a rare instance in recent years of the Budget being tabled on a weekend, as the government sticks to its February 1 timeline to ensure timely implementation of budget proposals from the start of the financial year, as per media reports.

The Budget Session will begin on January 28 with the President’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Economic Survey, which reviews the state of the economy, will be tabled in Parliament on January 29, according to reports. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, making it the 88th Budget since India’s Independence. Since 2017, the Union Budget has been presented at 11 am on February 1, after the government advanced the date from the earlier tradition of February 28.

FM Sitharaman was appointed India’s first full-time woman finance minister in 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term. Finance Minister Sitharaman continued to hold the finance portfolio after the Modi-led government secured a third consecutive term in 2024.

