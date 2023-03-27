 Jamna Auto Industries announces allotment of 2,09,000 equity shares
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Jamna Auto Industries announces allotment of 2,09,000 equity shares | Image: Jamna Auto (Representative)

Jamna Auto Industries Limited announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the company, in its meeting held on March 25th, 2023 has allotted 2,09,000 fully paid equity shares of the company under ESOP 2017 plan to the eligible employees of the company, via an exchange filing.

The issue is for employees upon exercise of vested option, and the disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respect.

