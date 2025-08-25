Pharmexcil Urges GST Parity For APIs And Formulations To Simplify Compliance, Ease Costs For Pharma

Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) has sought alignment of GST rates on both active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations to reduce complexity and enhance compliance. | X @Pharmexcil

New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) has sought alignment of GST rates on both active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations to reduce complexity and enhance compliance.

Currently, formulations (finished medicines) are taxed at 12 per cent, while active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are taxed at 18 per cent.

"If formulations move into the 5 per cent bracket while APIs stay at 18 per cent, the gap between input and output tax-known as an inverted duty structure-will widen from 6 per cent to 13 per cent. This locks working capital, creates refund backlogs, and adds costs to an industry that operates on thin margins," Pharmexcil Vice Chairman Bhavin Mehta said in a statement.

The solution is straightforward: align GST on APIs and formulations, he added.

"If both are taxed at the same rate, the inverted duty disappears, simplifying compliance and encouraging faster pass-through of benefits to patients," Shah noted.

This parity could mean both at 5 per cent to maximise affordability, or both at 12 per cent to protect revenue while maintaining efficiency, either is better than a 5/18 split, he added.

"Alongside rate alignment, targeted measures can ease MSME stress. A fast-track refund system with timelines of 15-30 days, interest on delayed refunds, and interim support such as deemed credit or dedicated refund cells would provide much-needed relief," Shah said.

Besides, hospitals and diagnostics, exempt from GST, cannot claim back input taxes paid on consumables and equipment, he stated.

These hidden embedded taxes add 5-6 per cent to the cost and ultimately burden patients, he added.

"Correcting such anomalies, alongside parity in pharma, would make the entire healthcare ecosystem more efficient and patient-friendly," Shah said.

According to the proposed reform, Goods and Services Tax (GST) can move to a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

A special rate of 40 per cent will be levied on select few items like ultra-luxury cars and sin goods.

Currently, GST is a 4-tier structure of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

