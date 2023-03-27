Airtel 5G Plus now live in Port Blair | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Port Blair, making it the first operator to bring the power of 5G to the Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as Airtel continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel will augment its network making its services available to cities across the Union territory in due course.

Commenting on the launch, Ayan Sarkar, CEO – West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bharti Airtel, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Port Blair. Customers here can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. "

"We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

The company said that the customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

