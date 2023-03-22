From Air India to TCS, how ChatGPT has been embraced by Indian firms

ChatGPT has been trending on social media for months, as people are sharing human-like responses to random questions, poems and even entire essays penned by the generative AI. After Microsoft decided to invest in the chatbot and integrate it into the Bing search engine, Google created a rival AI with little success and Elon Musk is also working on one. Now ChatGPT-4 is capable of creating entire websites from hand-drawn outlines and can analyse elements from images, making it attractive for more firms.

As ChatGPT can write code and is also passing exams, companies across sectors are bringing it on board to fascinate users and provide personalised solutions.

From social media to aviation, here's how ChatGPT is creating a revolution in business and innovation.

Air India pilots to get ChatGPT assistance

The former national carrier now owned by Tata has placed an 840 aircraft order, has started hiring more crew and is also using the generative AI to streamline services.

ChatGPT will be briefing pilots, providing answers to FAQs and providing insights to enhance day to day operations for the airline giant.

Koo increases relevance with AI

The Indian answer to Twitter has been gaining popularity in the country's social media landscape, and now seeks to enhance the experience with ChatGPT.

Koo users will be able to publish posts drafted by the AI chatbot, which is only available for verified users as of now.

Startups explore the power of ChatGPT

Long before bigger firms such as Air India came on board, startups such as Velocity, a fintech firm, had introduced Indians to ChatGPT.

It created Lexi, which is India's first chatbot, with ChatGPT integrated into it, to work with its analytics tool Velocity Insights.

TCS providing skills to work with generative AI

As ChatGPT provides six Indian languages, local IT giants such as TCS want their workforce to be prepared for the future.

Back in February, it launched skilling courses to help staff get acquainted with ChatGPT and similar tech in AI.