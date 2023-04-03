Biocon awarded a Silver medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability accomplishments | Image: Biocon (Representative)

Biocon Ltd, today announced that it has been awarded a Silver medal by EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, for its continued commitment to improving sustainability across business operations in Biocon and Biocon Biologics, via an exchange filing.

The Silver medal puts Biocon in the top 25% of the 40,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis in 2022.

Biocon, including Biocon Biologics, received a score of 66 on EcoVadis’ 2022 scorecard, putting it in 89th percentile, which is a significant improvement from the 2021 score of 52 that placed the company in 62nd percentile last year.

For the year 2022, Biocon bettered its score in all the four EcoVadis themes – Environment (70), Labor & Human Rights (70), Ethics (60) and Sustainable Procurement (60) for the year 2022. Among these, the highest improvement came in Environment and Sustainable Procurement scores.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said: "The Silver Medal from EcoVadis highlights Biocon’s continuous progress and commitment towards excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. ESG is at the core of our business purpose and responsibility."

"As a company committed to achieving sustainable growth with positive social and environmental impacts, we are continually adopting global best practices to drive positive change by demonstrating conscious capitalism, environmental stewardship, talent diversity and globally benchmarked standards of governance."

While announcing the scorecard and the silver medal, EcoVadis also said it would plant a tree on Biocon’s behalf through its partnership with One Tree Planted.

The company said that sustainability is integral to Biocon’s business purpose, and the company has a clear Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy that is implemented across Biocon and Biocon Biologics.

