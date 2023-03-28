Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Levothyroxine Sodium injection | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval for Levothyroxine Sodium for injection, 100 mcg/vial, 200 mcg/vial, and 500 mcg/vial from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), as per an exchange filing.

Levothyroxine Sodium Injection is indicated for the treatment of myxedema coma.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (India).

The group now has 354 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.