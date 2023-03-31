Lupin receives approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets

Lupin Limited today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S.FDA) for its abbreviated New Drug Application for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets, 25 mg, via an exchange filing.
It is the generic equivalent of Vemlidy Tablets, 25 mg, of Gilead Sciences, Inc.
This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.
