Realty Firm Prestige Estates Projects Reports 50% Increase In Sales Bookings To ₹6,017.3 Crore

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company noted that the growth in sales bookings or pre-sales was driven by robust demand across markets and segments.Sales volume for the quarter stood at 4.42 million square feet, up 47 per cent year-on-year.

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 50 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 6,017.3 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company noted that the growth in sales bookings or pre-sales was driven by robust demand across markets and segments.Sales volume for the quarter stood at 4.42 million square feet, up 47 per cent year-on-year.

The company sold 2,069 units during the July-September period.The average realisation for apartments rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,906 per square feet, while plots saw a sharp 43 per cent increase in realisation to Rs 9,510 per square feet .For the first half of this fiscal, Prestige Estates achieved record sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore, up 157 per cent year-on-year.The company has surpassed its full-year FY25 sales.Sales volumes aggregated 13.96 million square feet, representing 6,788 units sold.

Commenting on the performance, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said the company has reported an outstanding first half, marked by record sales and strong collections."What makes this performance even more gratifying is the contribution from multiple geographies -- Bengaluru, NCR, and Mumbai have all delivered exceptionally well," he said.As at June 2025, the group has delivered 307 projects spanning 199 mn sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 132 projects across 200 million sq ft. 

