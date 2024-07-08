Over 40 Students Injured As School Bus Overturns In Haryana's Pinjore | PTI

In Pinjore, Haryana, on Monday, a Haryana roadways bus overturned, injuring over forty children. The Pinjore government hospital received the injured students. Although the exact cause of the collision is unknown, overspeeding is widely believed to be the primary factor.



Following the collision, the bus driver ran off, leaving the injured conductor to be taken to the hospital.

“Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus,” a police official from Kalka told PTI over the phone.

#WATCH | Haryana: Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg says, "Many people were seated in the bus including school children when the bus overturned. Our focus was on rescuing the victims, we are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. All children are stable and escaped… pic.twitter.com/I934lrXWYy — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

The driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus that overturned today close to Pinjore have been suspended in the interim. The official stated, "We are gathering full details" in response to a question about the number of schoolchildren hurt in the collision.

According to the police, some of the hurt kids were taken right away to a hospital.

School bus overturned in Telangana

Earlier on June 28, a school bus overturned after a speeding car hit it from behind while making a U-turn on the Parakala-Huzurabad main road in Telangana's Hanamkonda district. Six people were injured, including three students.



A purported video of the incident had also surfaced on social media, showing the exact moment the car collided with the bus.



(With inputs from PTI)