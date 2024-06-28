Terrifying Video: School Bus With 30 Children Onboard Overturns After Speeding Car Hits From Behind On Highway In Telangana’s Hanamkonda; 6 Injured

X

Six people, including three students, were injured when a school bus overturned after a speeding car hit it from behind while the vehicle was taking a U-turn on the Parakala-Huzurabad main road in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Friday morning.

A purported video of the incidents has surfaced on social media which shows the exact moment when the car hit the bus.

As per reports, at the time of the collision, the bus was transporting 30 students.

Passersby quickly responded to the accident, helping to extract the students and the car’s occupants from the wreckage.

Fortunately, the majority of the students escaped serious harm. Only three students reported minor injuries. On the other hand, the car’s passengers suffered more severe injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to address any potential violations of traffic regulations.

Five killed in collision between two trucks in Medak

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, five people were killed in a collision between two trucks in Telangana's Medak district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 near Wadiaram in Chegunta mandal when a truck rammed into another moving truck from the rear.

Five persons, who were travelling in the truck from behind, were killed. The truck cabin was crushed under the impact of the collision.

The vehicle was heading to Hyderabad from Madhya Pradesh.

Four others were injured in the accident and they were admitted to a hospital in Medak.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

In another accident in the same district, one person was killed. A truck and a car collided near Thunki village of Kowdipalle mandal. The deceased was identified as Mahesh (30).