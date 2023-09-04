Osmania University To Close Application Process For TS SET 2023 Today at telanganaset.org

TS SET 2023 application process | Osmania University- Representational pic

Hyderabad: The application process for the Telangana State Eligibility Test 2023 (TS SET 2023) will be closed by the Osmania University on September 4, 2023. Those candidates who want to apply for Telangana State -State Eligibility Test can do it through the official site of TS SET at telanganaset.org. As per the revised schedule, the last date with late fees of ₹1500/- is till September 10, 2023, with late fees of ₹2000, the last date is till September 18, 2023, and with ₹3000/- the last date is till September 24, 2023. Osmania University will begin the edit option September 26 onwards and the last date to edit is September 27, 2023. The admit cards will be available on October 20, 2023, and the examination will be held on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023.

Steps to apply for TS SET 2023:

Visit the official site of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

Click on TS SET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.