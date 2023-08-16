TS TET 2023: Registration Closes Today At tstet.cgg.gov.in, Direct Link

TS TET 2022 results announced today at tstet.cgg.gov.in | Representational Pic

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana will close the registration process for TS TET 2023 today, August 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test through the official site of TSTET at tstet.cgg.gov.in. The registration process began on August 2, 2023 and the admit card will be released on September 9, 2023.

Exam Date for TS TET 2023:

The examination will be conducted on September 15, 2023. The TS TET examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9:30 and 12:00 and second shift from 2:30 and 5:00.

Direct link to apply for TS TET 2023

Application Fee for TS TET 2023:

For paper, I, paper II, or both (paper I and paper II), the application fee is ₹400. The application fees should be paid online. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS TET.

Steps to apply for TS TET 2023:

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS TET 2023 apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login to the account.

Once done, click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read Also TS TET 2022 results announced today at tstet.cgg.gov.in

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)