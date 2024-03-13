OPSC Recruitment 2024: 385 Assistant Professor Vacancies Open For Application At opsc.gov.in |

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has initiated the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Professor (Stage 1) in various disciplines within Group A of the Odisha Education Service Branch. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for these vacancies through the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

The application window is open now and will remain open until April 16, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 385 Assistant Professor positions across different disciplines of the Odisha Education Service Branch.

Candidates applying for this position must be between the ages of 21 and 45 as of April 16, 2024. However, there are exceptions to the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. I

Candidates must hold a Master's Degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% or an equivalent grade from an Indian or Foreign University. They should also have either passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Assistant Professorship (Stage 1) or obtained a Ph.D. in the relevant subject.

Steps to Apply for the Posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Apply Online' section on the homepage.

Click on the link for the Asst Professor 2024 application.

Complete the registration process and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form, ensuring all details are entered correctly.

Submit the application form after verifying the information provided.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.