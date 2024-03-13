Gujarat Police Bharti 2024: 12,472 Vacancies Open For Constable And Sub Inspector Positions; Apply At ojas.gujarat.gov.in. |

The Gujarat Police Bharti 2024 Notification PDF has recently been published in an attempt to fill 12,472 vacancies for the positions of Constable and Sub Inspector. The recruitment drive will accept applications through the official website at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Specific dates for the online application process are yet to be announced by the department.

According to the information that has been made public, the selection procedure will involve a written test and a medical check-up.

The eligible age range is between 18 and 33 years. However, candidates applying for the Sub Inspector positions must be a minimum of 20 years old, while the maximum age limit remains unchanged.

Candidates belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category will be granted a three-year relaxation in the maximum age limit. Similarly, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) will receive a five-year relaxation.

Additionally, candidates must have completed their 12th grade or an equivalent qualification from a recognized educational board or institution.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to apply online for the Gujarat Police Bharti 2024:

Visit the official OJAS website of the Gujarat Government: ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Navigate to the notification link labeled 'Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024' on the homepage and click on it.

Thoroughly review the instructions and requirements outlined in the notification.

Select the 'Apply Online' link corresponding to the desired post, whether Constable or Sub Inspector.

Fill out the online application form meticulously, ensuring all necessary details are accurately provided.

Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size, including educational certificates, a recent passport-sized photograph, and a signature.

Double-check all information entered in the application form for accuracy.

Upon verification, submit the application form and obtain a printout for future reference.