NTA Releases Final Answer Key For AISSEE 2024 Exam, Direct Link To Check Inside

Sainik School/ File pic | For Representational purposes

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) final answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For admission to Classes 6 and 9 at 33 Sainik Schools nationwide, NTA administers the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE).

On the agency's official website, nta.ac.in, candidates who took the Sainik School entrance exam in order to be admitted to Classes 6 and 9 can review their results.



On January 28, the admission exam was administered using a paper-pen format. On February 25, 2024, the provisional answer key was made available, and on February 27, the objection period ended. When creating the final answer key, consideration was given to the input provided by candidates regarding the preliminary answer key.



It is not possible for candidates or parents to object to the AISSEE final answer key.

The final key will serve as the basis for the AISSEE exam results.

Click on the links below to view the answer key:

Class 6 answer key

Class 9 answer key



Answer key for AISSEE 2024: How to check it

Visit nta.ac.in.

Click the link provided on the homepage to download the Sainik School entrance exam answer key.

Check out the answer key after downloading the PDF. Compute your grades.

Subsequently, the examination outcomes will be announced. After the results are announced, applicants can use their application numbers and birthdates as login credentials to view the Sainik School entrance exam results.